Greg Olsen Signs 1-Year Deal With The Seattle Seahawks Worth Up To $7 Million

Greg Olsen has signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

According to Adam Schefter late Tuesday afternoon, the former Panthers superstar tight end has agreed to a one-year deal with the Seahawks. It’s worth up to $7 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Greg Olsen really liked Buffalo and Washington, and strongly considered both. But the lure of playing with Russell Wilson in Seattle was just too strong. Olsen takes a 1-year, $7 million deal with the Seahawks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2020

This is a great decision for all parties involved. It puts Olsen on an immediate contender and it gives the Seahawks a great security blanket for Russell Wilson.

All things considered, this move makes an absolute ton of sense. If you’re a fan of the Seahawks, you have to be incredibly happy right now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) on Jan 30, 2020 at 4:26pm PST

Olsen’s career is certainly winding down, but that doesn’t mean he’s still not a great player. He most certainly is, and he provides a great veteran presence.

I can only imagine how happy Russell Wilson is with this decision from the Seahawks. He needs all the weapons he can get, and management just handed him one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Seahawks (@seahawks) on Feb 18, 2020 at 4:25pm PST

Things are certainly trending in a great direction right now for fans of the Seahawks. They could be in for a huge 2020.