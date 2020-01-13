Packers Beat The Seahawks After Horrific Spot On Jimmy Graham Catch

The Green Bay Packers were gifted a 28-23 win Sunday against the Seahawks by the refs.

Late in the game, the Packers needed to pick up another first down to secure a win, and the officials made sure they got it.

After Jimmy Graham caught the ball clearly short of the marker, he was given the first down. Even worse, the play was upheld on review!

Jimmy Graham : 3 catches for 49 yards on 4 targets (Picked up 9 yards on 3rd & 9 with this catch to essentially end the game. Green Bay was 9-14 on 3rd down) pic.twitter.com/TEmyAfilIv — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) January 13, 2020

It might have looked close on video, but the photo evidence is just overwhelming. Graham clearly didn’t pick up the first.

Home field advantage still matters in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/NrXNjltgeJ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 13, 2020

Was Jimmy Graham short of the first down? pic.twitter.com/CYfh7Yx9Dc — Burner (@MemesSense) January 13, 2020

In my opinion, Jimmy Graham was tackled short. If we’re being real, the replay angles are bad and I can understand why the referees didn’t overturn the call. #NFLPlayoffs #SEAvsGB pic.twitter.com/0fJJ7fEzBi — Da Kid Gowie (@DaKidGowie) January 13, 2020

I guess you can always count on the refs to protect Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. They did it earlier in the season against Detroit, and now they’ve stolen a win away from the Seahawks.

It’s just shameful on every level. The fact that play was reviewed and upheld is simply stunning. It was clearly the wrong call, and it cost Russell Wilson his season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Seahawks (@seahawks) on Jan 12, 2020 at 2:40pm PST

If the football gods believe in fairness at all, then the Packers will get blown out by the 49ers in the NFC championship game.

You just hate to see teams get screwed like this!