Pro-Life Democrat Who Confronted Buttigieg Says ‘He Completely Skirted The Issue’

Pro-life Democrat Kristen Day said that 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg “completely skirted the issue” when she confronted him about whether pro-life Democrats should vote for him.

Day spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation at the Virginia March for Life in Richmond, Virginia, on Feb. 13. Here’s what she had to say.

WATCH:

