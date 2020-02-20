XFL TV Ratings Are Dominating Other Sports In Local Markets

The XFL is absolutely annihilating other pro sports teams in their respective local markets.

According to Fox Sports' Michael Mulvihill, the XFL is absolutely crushing all other sports rating in their local markets.

The only pro sports team with better ratings in their local market than the XFL team in the city is the Lakers.

The only pro sports team with better ratings in their local market than the XFL team in the city is the Lakers.

Season-to-date household ratings in New York: Guardians – 2.1

Rangers – 1.0

Knicks – 0.9

Nets – 0.5

Islanders – 0.5

Devils – 0.3 — Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) February 19, 2020

Season-to-date household ratings in Los Angeles: Lakers – 3.1

Wildcats – 1.8

Clippers – 1.0

Kings – 0.4

Ducks – 0.2 — Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) February 19, 2020

Season-to-date household ratings in Dallas: Renegades – 4.0

Mavericks – 1.5

Stars – 0.4 — Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) February 19, 2020

Season-to-date household ratings in Houston: Roughnecks – 4.6

Rockets – 2.3 — Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) February 19, 2020

Season-to-date household ratings in St. Louis: Battlehawks – 6.5

Blues – 4.3 — Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) February 19, 2020

Season-to-date household ratings in Washington: Defenders – 3.4

Capitals – 1.2

Wizards – 0.6 — Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) February 19, 2020

Season-to-date household ratings in Tampa: Vipers – 4.7

Lightning – 1.6 — Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) February 19, 2020

Seattle tops all XFL home markets with a 6.9 average for two games to date and no local NBA or NHL to compare to or compete against. — Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) February 19, 2020

I feel like a broken record at this point, but the success of the XFL through two weeks is nothing short of shocking.

The league is selling tickets, people are tuning in on TV and the ratings are beating out the NHL and NBA.

Anybody who claims they new the XFL would be off to this hot a start is a liar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DC Defenders (@xfldefenders) on Feb 18, 2020 at 2:11pm PST

It just goes to show how much people in America care about football. We can’t get enough. Some people said a spring league would never surprise.

Clearly, those people jumped the gun or vastly underestimated the passion for the sport in this country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DC Defenders (@xfldefenders) on Feb 15, 2020 at 12:53pm PST

If the XFL continues to beat out two established pro sports leagues, then there’s no doubt at all they’re going to be here for the long haul.

Can’t wait to see how much more successful it can become!