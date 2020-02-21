Dez Bryant Trains With Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant is training with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

In a video posted early Friday by Jon Machota, Bryant can be seen running a route and catching a ball from the Super Bowl champion.

Watch it below.

Patrick Mahomes throwing to Dez Bryant this morning at @APEC817 in Fort Worth pic.twitter.com/h48RooI7sN — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 21, 2020

It’s always great to see an athlete doing their best and training hard to get back into the game. Bryant hasn’t played since leaving the Cowboys, and it’s clear he’s doing his best to get back into the game.

Having said that, I’m still not sure it matters. Bryant looks like he’s in solid shape, and I don’t think anybody doubts whether or not he can catch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dez Bryant (@dezbryant) on Jan 20, 2020 at 10:55am PST

I’m still not sure it matters one bit. He’s a receiver coming off of an achilles injury, he hasn’t played in awhile and he’s on the wrong side of 30.

None of that adds up to be good news for Bryant. Will we see the former Cowboys star in the league again? He might get some looks, but I’m not holding my breath he makes an impact ever again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dez Bryant (@dezbryant) on Nov 15, 2019 at 2:07pm PST

I could be wrong, and I hope that I am. I just wouldn’t count on it.