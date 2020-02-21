Katy Perry Collapses During ‘American Idol’ Auditions Due To Propane Leak

Musician Katy Perry collapsed during “American Idol” auditions after being exposed to a gas leak.
Judges Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie were forced to put the auditions process on hold in an exclusive clip from this upcoming Sunday episode, according to a report published Thursday by People magazine.
“Do you guys smell gas? It’s pretty intense,” Perry said.
“We’re getting heavy propane,” Bryan said, informing “American Idol” producers in the clip.
“I have a slight headache from it,” Perry said while leaving the studio. “Oh it’s bad, it’s really bad.”
Firefighters ended up showing up on scene to get the gas leak under control, while contestants and the judges waited outside the building.
“This is not a joke, there really is a gas leak,” Bryan said.
“I’m not feeling good,” Perry admitted right before she collapsed. (RELATED: Katy Perry Finally Opens Up About Swift Feud And Says It Was A ‘Misunderstanding’)
The first episode of this season of “Idol” aired Sunday. The judges have been hopeful about the talent that showed up.
“The talent is showing up in buckets,” Lionel said. “They’re bringing more attitude to the table. In certain cases we have to turn the attitude down. But for the most part it’s amazing what’s happened this year.”
“And to watch the back stories of the kids,” Bryan added. “We get to watch the premiere like America gets to watch it. We get to fall in love with these contestants and their ups and downs and their paths to get here.”