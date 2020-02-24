Watch Vannessa Bryant Tear Up As She Eulogizes Kobe And Gianna

Vanessa Bryant eulogized her late husband Kobe and daughter Gianna on Monday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Standing in front of thousands of athletes, celebrities, and fans, Bryant bravely offered a grieving city some closure a month after the death of one of the most legendary athletes in NBA history. (RELATED: Orange County Baseball Legend Among Those Dead In Kobe Bryant Plane Crash)

“She was a beautiful, happy, kind, silly, thoughtful and loving sister and daughter,” Bryant said of her daughter. “She was so full of life and had so much more to offer this world. I cannot imagine life without her. Mommy, Natalia, Bianca, and Capri love you so much, Gigi.”

WATCH:

Holding back tears, Bryant also eulogized her late husband, Kobe, and included an anecdote about a time Kobe gave her the blue dress from the famous romance movie “The Notebook.”

“He gave to me the actual notebook and the blue dress Rachel McAdams wore in the Notebook movie,” Bryant said. “We had hoped to grow old together like the movie. We really had an amazing love story.”

Kobe and Gianna were two of nine people killed in a tragic helicopter crash over Calabasas, California last month.