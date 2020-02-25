Editorial

Melania Dazzles In Stunning Hot Pink Gown At State Banquet In India

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pose with India's President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind during a state banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan - The Presidential Palace in New Delhi on February 25, 2020. (Photo by ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Melania Trump truly dazzled Tuesday when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping hot pink gown for a state banquet in New Delhi, India.

(Photo by ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the colorful 3/4 length sleeve, floor-length number with a leg slit. She joined President Donald Trump during a state banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Presidential Palace, with India’s President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

(Photo by ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

She completed the beautiful look with her hair pulled up into a bun, and hot pink shoes.  (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

(Photo by ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

(Photo by ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier in the day, FLOTUS turned heads when she showed up in a pretty white floral dress at the Presidential Palace for a grand welcome ceremony with the country’s leaders.

REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Melania’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted before. Most recently, she wowed when she showed up in a gorgeous white jumpsuit designed by Atelier Caito For Herve Pierre in crème crêpe. She completed the look with loose hair, white high heels and a green and gold metallic sash.

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.