Melania Dazzles In Stunning Hot Pink Gown At State Banquet In India

Melania Trump truly dazzled Tuesday when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping hot pink gown for a state banquet in New Delhi, India.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the colorful 3/4 length sleeve, floor-length number with a leg slit. She joined President Donald Trump during a state banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Presidential Palace, with India’s President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the beautiful look with her hair pulled up into a bun, and hot pink shoes. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

#WATCH Delhi: US President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump received at Rashtrapati Bhawan by President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind. A dinner banquet will be hosted by President in honour of the US President. pic.twitter.com/nUXYUR2D7R — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

Earlier in the day, FLOTUS turned heads when she showed up in a pretty white floral dress at the Presidential Palace for a grand welcome ceremony with the country’s leaders.

Melania’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted before. Most recently, she wowed when she showed up in a gorgeous white jumpsuit designed by Atelier Caito For Herve Pierre in crème crêpe. She completed the look with loose hair, white high heels and a green and gold metallic sash.

