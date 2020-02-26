Mike Leach Has Been On A Twitter Heater Lately

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach has been incredibly entertaining on Twitter lately.

Generally speaking, Leach is pretty funny online to begin with. It’s his default setting, and that’s why he’s so popular. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, he’s been on a bit of a roll on the next level lately. Take a look at a few of his tweets from the past couple days below.

I love this tweet on the fake guy in the “cape”. It personifies a lot of what is going on, at a lot of levels. — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) February 25, 2020

You really can’t put a price on how great Leach is on social media. In a world desperate for authenticity, Leach is as real as they come.

He knows who he is, he embraces his weirdness, he doesn’t apologize for who is and that’s why fans love him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mississippi State Football (@hailstatefb) on Jan 11, 2020 at 2:24pm PST

Now, he’s on the biggest stage of his career at Mississippi State down in the SEC, and I hope like hell he dominates.

The dude is a hell of a coach and he seems like an even better man. I can’t wait to see what he does with the Bulldogs.