Election Dissection: Andrew Yang’s Press Secretary Cuts Through Primary Madness — Will #YangGang Endorse Any Remaining Candidates?

Andrew Yang might have suspended his 2020 campaign, but we’ll never forget the #YangGang.
Thankfully, Erick Sanchez, Yang’s campaign press secretary and a Democratic political strategist, joined Daily Caller’s senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc to break down the Democratic primary heading into Super Tuesday, to reflect on Yang’s meteoric rise over the past year, and to discuss the tech, automation, and Universal Basic Income ideas he thrust into the national limelight.
