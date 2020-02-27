Matthew McConaughey Says The Perfect ‘Trifecta’ Is Wi-Fi, Tacos And Margaritas

Matthew McConaughey thinks he’s found the perfect “trifecta.”

The Hollywood superstar posted a photo on Instagram of some steps leading into a bar with the words: "margaritas," "Wi-Fi" and "tacos".

He captioned the post “trifecta.” If you look a little further into the shadows, you can see the words “cold beer.”

Give it a look below.

It’s damn near impossible to disagree with McConaughey on this one. Good luck finding a better after work location than a place with tacos, margs and Wi-Fi.

That sounds like the perfect destination.

While I’m usually a beer guy, there’s nothing like a great margarita. A great margarita with some super spicy tacos is an all-time great meal.

I don’t care if you’re having a great day, an okay day or a bad day. The moment you grab some tacos and margs, you’re going to brighten up you day.

That’s just a fact, and you’re a moron if you disagree. Don’t take my word on it. Trust McConaughey’s.

