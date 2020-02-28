Chase Young Says He’s ‘The Best Player In The Draft,’ Argues It Shows On His ‘Tape’

Former Ohio State star Chase Young thinks he’s the best prospect in the NFL draft.

Young was a superstar defensive end for the Buckeyes this past season, and terrorized offenses all year. Now, he’ll likely be the number two pick to the Washington Redskins. But he thinks he’s the best overall option on the table. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I definitely think I’m the best player in the draft. I think I showed on my tape, you can look at every game, I think I showed [it]. I think I put my best foot forward this year. … I think I bring a lot to the table, the whole package as a defensive end,” Young told the media when discussing his talents, according to ESPN.

Despite the fact that I hate Ohio State with every piece of my soul, I actually agree with Young that he’s the best overall player in the draft.

Quarterbacks make the most impact on the game because they touch the ball every play they’re on the field, but Young is the best player in the draft.

I watched a lot of Ohio State football, and I watched the Buckeyes play Wisconsin twice. Unfortunately, Young isn’t kidding when he says you can just go look at the tape.

The tape of Young this past season is nothing short of terrifying for anybody other than OSU fans. The man was unstoppable.

It didn’t matter if he got double-teamed or not. Every time he rushes the quarterback, it feels like disaster is just one moment away.

His first game against Wisconsin was one of the most dominating performances I’ve ever seen in my life in a college football game.

Again, I say that as somebody who hates OSU, but it’s just true.

The Redskins should absolutely take him. He’s a star and he’s going to be a great NFL player.