REPORT: Tom Brady’s Representatives Are Meeting With The Raiders, Chargers And Colts

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s representatives will meet with multiple teams during the NFL combine.

According to Ian Rapoport, Brady’s reps will meet with the Raiders, Chargers and Colts as speculation about his future runs rampant. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 8, 2020 at 5:50am PST

The reps are only supposed to talk about players they rep on those teams currently, according to a statement from the NFL to Rapoport.

I’m sure that’s something super easy to enforce for the league, and I’m sure the six-time Super Bowl champion won’t be discussed at all.

I seriously can’t believe we’re even in this position right now. Is Tom Brady really going to leave the Patriots?

Brady and Bill Belichick have won six rings together! Six rings! Yet, there are more reports with every passing day that there could be a split.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 1, 2020 at 7:21am PST

Some stuff in life just shouldn’t ever change. I think most NFL fans would agree that Brady playing for the Patriots is one of those things.

He entered the league with the Pats, and I think that’s how most of us have always expected him to go out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Nov 20, 2019 at 2:04pm PST

Brady’s free agency decision will likely be the biggest storyline of the offseason. Keep checking back for more updates when we have them.