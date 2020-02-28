Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Clip Of John Dutton Saying We Don’t Share Land In America

“Yellowstone” recently dropped a great season one throwback clip on Twitter.

The hit Paramount Network show with Kevin Costner tweeted a video Thursday of John Dutton telling a group of tourists that we don’t share land in America. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Finale ‘Sins Of The Father’ Ends With Death And Hope For The Future)

It’s one of the best moments from season one, and it’s something I’ve probably quoted 100 times since it aired.

First off, I’m loving how “Yellowstone” is dropping some more stuff as we prepare for season three. It’s really getting me amped up. (EXCLUSIVE: Filming On Season 3 Of ‘Yellowstone‘ Has Officially Finished)

Secondly, this is without a doubt one of the top 10 greatest lines through the first two seasons of “Yellowstone.”

It sounds like it’s coming straight out of my dad’s mouth, and John Dutton is 100% correct. This is America, and we value our property rights.

If you don’t like it, buy a plane ticket and fly to North Korea. As long as you’re in America, we’re not sharing land.

“Yellowstone” does a great job of showing that attitude, and as a kid who grew up in the Wisconsin countryside, I couldn’t agree more with that mentality.

“Yellowstone” returns in June, and I can’t wait! We’re going to be in for a very fun time. I can promise you that much!