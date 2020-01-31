When Does ‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Start On The Paramount Network With Kevin Costner?

We’re slowly closing in on the season three premiere of “Yellowstone” on the Paramount Network.

As you all know, I’m a gigantic fan of the hit show with Kevin Costner. I think it’s one of the best shows ever made, and I’m craving new episodes. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Finale ‘Sins Of The Father’ Ends With Death And Hope For The Future)

I’ve had more and more people ask when the new episodes will be released, and I think it’s time to remind everybody of what I know.

Season three is arriving June 2020. The exact day? That’s not entirely clear, but there seems to be some indication it’ll get here June 17.

On top of that, IMDB lists the season three premiere plot as, “The Dutton’s return for another fight, this time against the government. A lien has been placed on their properties amid the Beck brothers debacle. Kacey fights past demons on his future in the family. Beth searches for her heart, while a prominent former character has a say in the matter. Jimmy and the cowboys begin the search for other work.”

Again, none of that is official. It’s all just bits and pieces that I’ve been able to pick up from around the web.

Now, something we do that’s official is Josh Holloway will play a major role as Roarke Morris, who he describes as a hedge fund baller. (EXCLUSIVE: Filming On Season 3 Of ‘Yellowstone‘ Has Officially Finished)

You can watch a short clip of Roarke meeting Beth below. Something tells me these two will cross paths very often in season three.

Outside of that, we don’t really know too much. Season two ended with all hell breaking loose when the Duttons had to kill the Beck brothers to get Tate home safely, which they did.

Rip also got part of the ranch and his own home. So, while there was a tragedy with Tate’s kidnapping, there was also hope on the horizon.

That’s where we’re at with January coming to an end. Make sure to keep checking back for more updates on season three of “Yellowstone” when I have them.

I can’t wait!