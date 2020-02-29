President Trump Offers Coronavirus Aid To Iran

President Donald Trump offered to assist Iran in dealing with its coronavirus outbreak during his address at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday.

“My job is to protect Americans and also, very crucially, in this case to protect Americans’ health,” Trump began, speaking on the coronavirus, which claimed its first victim on U.S. soil Saturday. However, he also offered to extend a helping hand to the people of Iran as well.

“We have the greatest health care professionals in the world, and if we can help the Iranians with this problem, we are certainly willing to do so,” he said. “They’re having a very big outbreak.”

“We would love to be able to help them. All they have to do is ask. We will have great professionals over there,” he added. (RELATED: First Coronavirus Death On American Soil)

President Donald Trump offers to help Iran contain its Coronavirus outbreak at #CPAC2020: pic.twitter.com/Wl1yxK12Bb — Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) February 29, 2020

The president also spoke on the administration’s newly imposed travel restrictions placed on Iran, Italy and South Korea.

“That is why today my administration announced new measures to protect Americans to the fullest extent possible,” he said. “In addition to the existing ban on travel by most Iranian nationals, we’re banning the travel of anyone who has been to Iran in the last 14 days.”

Trump’s attitude on Iran was not all positive. He also reminded the thousands of CPAC attendees in the audience why he chose to order the killing of Qasem Soleimani.

He described Soleimani as “the father of the roadside bomb” before claiming that he should have been killed “a long time ago.”

“We have killed a lot of terrorists,” he added.