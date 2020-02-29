Trump Crouches, Pretends To Be ‘Mini Mike’ Bloomberg During CPAC Speech

President Donald Trump crouched down to mock “Mini Mike” Bloomberg during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Saturday, leading the crowd to huge laughter and applause.

“She had those burning embers but ultimately she failed … She was really mean to Mini Mike, the way she treated him,” Trump said about Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s attacks on Bloomberg at the latest debate.

“He didn’t know what hit him. He’s going ‘oh, get me off of this stage,'” Trump said, as he crouched down to mock Bloomberg’s height.

“Get me off! Get me off of this stage!” he continued, as the CPAC crowd went wild, laughing and cheering.

Trump has repeatedly mocked the former New York City mayor over his below-average height. (RELATED: ‘Mini Mike’: Trump Has A New Nickname For Mike Bloomberg)

Bloomberg has been brushing up on his trolling game as well, using Twitter to taunt the president, recently accusing Trump of being “obsessed” with him.