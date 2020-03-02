Editorial

Former UConn Coach Jim Calhoun Leads University of Saint Joseph To The NCAA Tournament

Former UConn coach Jim Calhoun has led the University of Saint Joseph to the NCAA tournament.

The legendary UConn coach took the Blue Jays to the tournament in only their second season of existing as a team, according to Jon Rothstein. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This right here is why Jim Calhoun is one of the greatest to ever do it. He dominated at UConn for years and years, won multiple titles, became a king in college basketball and then chose to take a job at DIII Saint Joseph for the hell of it.

Then, he just turned around and led them to the tournament and a conference title after existing for only a couple years.

I couldn’t make this kind of stuff up if I tried.

Imagine being a DIII player, enrolling in school, finding out Jim Calhoun is now your coach and then playing in the NCAA tournament a couple years later.

This is literally the kind of stuff movies get made about.

Let’s all hope like hell he makes a run because that’d be a blast to watch unfold.