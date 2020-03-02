Former UConn Coach Jim Calhoun Leads University of Saint Joseph To The NCAA Tournament

Former UConn coach Jim Calhoun has led the University of Saint Joseph to the NCAA tournament.

The legendary UConn coach took the Blue Jays to the tournament in only their second season of existing as a team, according to Jon Rothstein. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

University of Saint Joseph (Connecticut) just advanced to the Division III NCAA Tournament in the basketball program’s SECOND year of existence. The head coach? Jim Calhoun. There will NEVER be another. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 1, 2020

Jim Calhoun just took a D3 school that was an all-girls school until 2016 to a conference title at 77 years old. No word on if he prefers Ryan Gomes or Emeka Okafor though pic.twitter.com/hcPmNQvan0 — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) March 1, 2020

St. Joe’s beats Albertus 88-84 for GNAC Title and first NCAA bid. Jim Calhoun. pic.twitter.com/gGxwSA0p0W — Jeff Jacobs (@jeffjacobs123) March 1, 2020

This right here is why Jim Calhoun is one of the greatest to ever do it. He dominated at UConn for years and years, won multiple titles, became a king in college basketball and then chose to take a job at DIII Saint Joseph for the hell of it.

Then, he just turned around and led them to the tournament and a conference title after existing for only a couple years.

I couldn’t make this kind of stuff up if I tried.

Two years ago when I visited Jim Calhoun at the then-all girls St. Joseph’s, he had no players, and wasn’t sure he even had basketballs. He’s now in the NCAA Tournament. https://t.co/eDOiqi4J2x — Dana O’Neil (@DanaONeilWriter) March 1, 2020

Imagine being a DIII player, enrolling in school, finding out Jim Calhoun is now your coach and then playing in the NCAA tournament a couple years later.

This is literally the kind of stuff movies get made about.

Jim Calhoun cuts down the nets pic.twitter.com/pIfQbK1cww — Mike Gualtieri (@mike_gualtieri) March 1, 2020

Let’s all hope like hell he makes a run because that’d be a blast to watch unfold.