NCAA Recommends Keeping Reviews Under 2 Minutes, Players Ejected For Targeting Can Remain On Sidelines

The NCAA is looking at a few rule changes for college football.

According to Barrett Sallee, two of the proposed rule changes are letting players ejected for targeting remain on the sidelines and keeping reviews under two minutes. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NCAA recommended rule changes: – Players ejected for targeting can remain on bench

– No more than two players with the same number

– Officials jurisdiction starts 90 minutes prior to kickoff (it’s 60 now)

– Replay must be finished in less than two minutes — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) February 28, 2020

The targeting one makes sense to me. There’s no purpose in forcing a kid to go to the locker room. It’s really stupid.

Just take their helmet and let them watch the game on the sideline with their teammates. That seems like an easy rule change.

I also love the idea of keeping reviews under two minutes for two reasons. First, it’ll mean the game goes by faster.

Anything that helps us accelerate the game is a good thing.

Secondly, the quicker the reviews the more calls officials will probably get wrong. I’m all for that kind of chaos.

Anything that pisses off fans is a good thing for college football. We want to stoke the anger and rage online. Embrace the chaos.

Watch the world burn as calls are incorrect!

