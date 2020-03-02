REPORT: Bengals Will Franchise Tag Receiver A.J. Green

The Cincinnati Bengals will reportedly franchise tag star receiver A.J. Green.

According to Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, the team plans to franchise tag the legendary receiver to keep him around for another year. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Green missed all of last season with an ankle injury.

The Bengals currently plan to franchise tag wide receiver A.J. Green, as they want him in Cincinnati in 2020 either through the tag or a longer deal, sources told @DanGrazianoESPN and me. A good selling point for the team’s No. 1 pick. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 1, 2020

This is a great move by the Bengals if Green is healthy, which by all indications shouldn’t be an issue.

The Bengals are almost certainly drafting Joe Burrow first overall, and they’re going to need a security blanket for him on offense.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A.J. Green (@ajgreen_18) on Sep 30, 2018 at 3:10pm PDT

A.J. Green is one of the best receivers in the league the past decade, he’s dependable, he can make all the plays and he’ll give Burrow more confidence on the field.

When you have a young quarterback, confidence is key. By keeping Green around, it gives Joe Burrow a legit weapon from his first moment with the franchise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A.J. Green (@ajgreen_18) on Mar 8, 2016 at 9:45am PST

If you’re a fan of the Bengals, you have to love this move.