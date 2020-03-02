REPORT: Bears Have Talked To The Bengals About Trading For Andy Dalton

The Chicago Bears are reportedly interested in Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton.

According to ProFootballTalk, The Athletic reported that the Bears and Bengals have had conversations to some degree about trading for Dalton. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The belief is the Bears want a veteran quarterback to push Mitch Trubisky in camp.

If the Bears want a veteran presence in the room with Mitch Trubisky, then Andy Dalton is not a bad option at all.

In fact, he’s probably the best option on the table. Dalton has won a lot of games in the NFL. People seem to forget that.

Is he a superstar? No. Is he a guy you want as your starting quarterback? Probably not, but he can play at a much higher level than people think.

If the goal of the Bears is to push Trubisky, then Dalton could be an outstanding option for the right price, which I’m sure would be relatively low.

We’ll see what happens, but Dalton’s days as the starting quarterback of the Bengals are over the moment they draft Joe Burrow.

Where will he land? That’s the question we’re waiting to get answered, and Chicago isn’t a bad option.