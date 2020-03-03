Mike Trout Crushes A Golf Ball In Viral Video

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout has a very powerful golf swing.

In a video posted by the team, which has been viewed nearly 10 million times, the MLB star crushed a ball over the net at Topgolf.

Watch the insane video below.

Mike Trout hitting rockets isn’t exclusive to the baseball field. pic.twitter.com/tuEyIzxqQ5 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) March 2, 2020

I can’t imagine being able to hit a golf ball that far. I simply can’t even begin to comprehend that kind of swing.

I played high school golf. I was terrible. I might have been the worst golfer ever. So, I know a thing or two about swinging a club.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Trout (@miketrout) on Jan 9, 2020 at 10:40am PST

I’m not saying Trout would be any good against pros. His accuracy is probably hot garbage. What I’m saying is that he has power unlike I’ve seen before.

He sent that ball into the atmosphere. Are we even sure that thing ever landed? I’m not so sure. I’m not sure at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Trout (@miketrout) on Jul 10, 2019 at 2:12pm PDT

Major props to Trout for his absurd golf swing. That’s the kind of stuff we love to see.