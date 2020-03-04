Ben Affleck Had ‘Sober Liaison’ While Filming ‘The Way Back’

Ben Affleck had somebody with him while filming “The Way Back” to help him with his sobriety.

The Hollywood legend has struggled on and off with substance abuse issues, and he has sought help in rehab. While filming the upcoming movie, he had somebody with him to get him where he needed to be.

Affleck’s “The Way Back” co-star Will Ropp told PEOPLE, “Everybody was very transparent from the beginning that he was in rehab at the beginning of the film. He had to have a sober liaison that would bring him to set and that would bring him back from [the] set.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Way Back (@thewayback) on Mar 2, 2020 at 11:55am PST

Say whatever you want about Affleck has an actor, but he should be applauded for seeking help. Going to rehab isn’t a bad thing.

It’s a very positive thing, and it’s something that should be encouraged if you’re struggling with alcohol or any other kind substance.

Affleck is super famous, he’s had an incredibly successful acting career but he’s also struggled along the way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Way Back (@thewayback) on Nov 14, 2019 at 5:55am PST

He should be applauded for seeking help and for having somebody with him while filming “The Way Back” to help him maintain his sobriety.

There’s nothing wrong with that at all. It’s a veteran move from somebody who is willing to admit they need help.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Affleck (@benaffleck) on Mar 1, 2020 at 3:03pm PST

Props to Affleck for getting help, and you can catch “The Way Back” starting March 6.