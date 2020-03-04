Nashville Predators Serve Pizza To The Public After The City Gets Hit By A Tornado

The Nashville Predators have extended a helping hand after a tornado ravaged parts of Tennessee.

A tornado killed at least 24 people in Tennessee early Tuesday morning in the Nashville area, according to USA Today. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The team tweeted Tuesday that they’d serve pizza at the stadium to anybody who needed food, and that people should bring anybody who needs help.

Dear Smashville Fam, We love you and we want to help. We will be serving pizza at @BrdgstoneArena beginning at 11 a.m. for all those affected by last night’s storm. Please feel welcome to come and bring anyone who needs it. ???????? Love, Us — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) March 3, 2020

This is a very classy move from the Predators. People in Tennessee and the Nashville are hurting right now.

Dozens of people are dead, the damage is incredible and it’s just a horrific situation all the way around.

The Predators have the means to help, and they’re one of the most powerful organizations in the entire state of Tennessee.

It says a ton about the Preds as an organization that they didn’t waste any time at all before stepping up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nashville Predators (@predsnhl) on Mar 3, 2020 at 6:33pm PST

Hopefully, they can continue to help the community heal after such a horrific tragedy.