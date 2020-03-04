Editorial

Nashville Predators Serve Pizza To The Public After The City Gets Hit By A Tornado

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Nashville Predators

Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The Nashville Predators have extended a helping hand after a tornado ravaged parts of Tennessee.

A tornado killed at least 24 people in Tennessee early Tuesday morning in the Nashville area, according to USA Today. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The team tweeted Tuesday that they’d serve pizza at the stadium to anybody who needed food, and that people should bring anybody who needs help.

This is a very classy move from the Predators. People in Tennessee and the Nashville are hurting right now.

Dozens of people are dead, the damage is incredible and it’s just a horrific situation all the way around.

The Predators have the means to help, and they’re one of the most powerful organizations in the entire state of Tennessee.

It says a ton about the Preds as an organization that they didn’t waste any time at all before stepping up.

 

Hopefully, they can continue to help the community heal after such a horrific tragedy.