Joe Burrow: ‘Please Don’t Compare Me’ To Tom Brady

Former LSU star Joe Burrow doesn’t want to be compared to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Burrow is almost certainly going to end up as the first pick of the NFL draft when the Cincinnati Bengals select, and his intense focus on preparation is similar to Brady’s. Yet, he wants nothing to do with the comparisons.

“Please don’t compare me to the best player of all time. Let me do my own thing. Don’t do that to me, please,” Burrow said during a recent appearance on the NFL Network when asked about comparisons to the six-time Super Bowl champion, according to ProFootballTalk. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m not sure I really like this attitude from Burrow. It’s a little weak. If you’re a true competitor and you truly want to be one of the best, then you should want to have such high expectations.

You should want people to set the standard of excellence as high as possible. There’s no other way around it. If you want to be one of the greatest of all time, then the comparisons are going to be there.

Don’t run from them. Embrace the fact people expect you to win.

Joe Burrow is one of the most dominant quarterbacks we’ve ever seen at the college level, and he should want expectations high.

The fact he doesn’t is a shade concerning, and it doesn’t exactly project confidence.

At the same time, I’m sure Burrow will be just fine. The young man is incredibly talented.