REPORT: Harvey Weinstein Moved To Rikers Following Successful Heart Procedure

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is being moved to Rikers after spending time at Bellevue Hospital.

The decision to move Weinstein to the infirmary at Rikers on Thursday comes after a successful heart procedure, according to a report published by The Hollywood Reporter.

“He is being moved to Rikers as we speak,” spokesperson Juda Engelmayer told the outlet.

Breaking: Harvey Weinstein is leaving Bellevue Hospital and heading to the infirmary on Rikers Island. His spokesperson says: “He is being moved to Rikers as we speak. Has a heart procedure done and is now fit to go to NIC at Rikers.” — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) March 5, 2020

The spokesperson confirmed that Weinstein had “a heart procedure done and is now fit to go to NIC at Rikers.” Weinstein “had a stent put in to open a blockage” during the procedure.

Weinstein’s lawyer Arthur Aidala told THR last week that Weinstein had been sent to the hospital by the New York City Department of Corrections. (RELATED: Here Are The Influential People Who Admitted To Knowing Harvey Weinstein Was A Sexual Predator)

“He wouldn’t be there if he was the picture of health,” Aidala said. “He didn’t ask to go there. None of his lawyers asked for him to go there. It was a New York City Department of Corrections decision, that that was the most suitable place for a 67-year-old man with a laundry list of illnesses who went from being in a walker to being in a wheelchair.”

Weinstein was convicted of rape in the third degree and committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree on Feb. 4. He was remanded to Rikers where he will await sentencing on March 11.