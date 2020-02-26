‘I Tried To Block It Out’: Jury Member In Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial Describes Seeing His Naked Photos

A member of Harvey Weinstein’s jury spoke out about being shown naked photos of the former producer during his rape trial.

The jurors were shown naked photos of Weinstein as evidence during the trial, according to an interview published Tuesday by “Inside Edition.”

“I tried to block it out,” said the woman, who was only identified as “juror no. 2.” “It was presented to us, so it wasn’t something that we could have blocked out, but it’s hard not to make a face.”

As previously reported, actress Jessica Mann testified about the first time she saw Weinstein naked, claiming he did not have testicles.

“The first time I saw him fully naked, I felt, I thought he was deformed and intersex,” Mann testified. (RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Does Not Have Testicles, Rape Accuser Testifies)

“He has extreme scarring that I didn’t know if maybe he was a burn victim,” she added. “He does not have testicles and it appears like he has a vagina.”

“When I first saw him naked, I was filled with compassion, absolute compassion,” the former actress said while crying. “It seemed his anger came from a place of shame.”

Juror No. 2 also shared her feelings as a decision was reached on the charges.

“My hands were sweating. I felt like my heart was literally going to pop out of my chest. It was just, I wouldn’t say nerve-wracking, but it was just, ‘this is it, this is the moment.'”

Weinstein was convicted of rape in the third degree and committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree. He was acquitted of predatory sexual assault and rape in the first degree. Weinstein was remanded to Rikers Island jail, where he will await his sentencing set for March 11.

The juror said she hopes the verdict brings closure for the accusers.

“Every last woman that took the stand, I wish them the best,” she said. “I hope this is now a chapter that they can close and move forward with their lives now.”