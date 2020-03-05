United States Conference Of Catholic Bishops Urges Prayers For A Pro-Life Victory In Supreme Court Case

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops urged “people of all faiths” to pray that the Supreme Court upholds a pro-life Louisiana law.

The USCCB also filed an amicus curie brief urging the Supreme Court to uphold the law.

June Medical Services v. Russo went before the court Wednesday.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops urged “people of all faiths” to pray for an abortion case heard before the Supreme Court beginning Wednesday.

USCCB Secretariat of Pro-Life Activities Kat Talalas issued a statement Wednesday regarding June Medical Services v. Russo, a case in which an abortion provider challenges a 2014 Louisiana state law that requires abortion providers to have admitting privileges in a hospital within 30 miles of the abortion facility.

These admitting privileges would allow a woman to go directly to the hospital if she needs urgent care.

“The Catholic Church encourages all people of faith to pray about the outcome to this very important case,” the secretariat said in the statement. “We also ask all to pray for the women who are compelled to seek abortion: that they may find alternatives that value their health and well-being, and the lives of their precious children.”

The Louisiana Conference of Catholic Bishops, the National Association of Evangelicals, and the USCCB also filed a joint amicus curie brief that urged the Supreme Court to uphold the Louisiana law — the Unsafe Abortion Protection Act or Act 620 — according to a USCCB press release. (RELATED: Supreme Court To Hear First Major Abortion Case Since Kavanaugh’s Confirmation. Here’s What To Know)

“Women, their bodies, and their babies are immeasurably valuable,” Talalas noted in the statement. “The violent act of abortion not only destroys the lives of unborn children, but often severely harms women’s physical, psychological, and spiritual health.”

The USCCB Secretariat said that the state of Louisiana is “right to prioritize women over abortion industry profits” and that all states are strongly interested in regulating abortion, “which is lethal to children and immensely damaging to women.”

“It adds insult to injury, and speaks to the callousness of the abortion industry, that providers are seeking to overturn basic, standard protections for women seeking this life-altering procedure,” Talalas added. (RELATED: Louisiana Attorney General Calls On Gov Edwards To Condemn Schumer’s ‘Dangerous And Divisive’ Remarks)

Opponents of the Unsafe Abortion Protection Act say the law would hinder and potentially eliminate abortion access in Louisiana. Louisiana lawmakers and pro-life activists maintain that the law protects women from unsanitary or unsafe abortion clinic practices.

Both pro-abortion and pro-life activists gathered Wednesday at the Washington, D.C., rally — a rally attended by multiple Democratic leaders and pro-abortion activists who spoke about the importance of guarding access to abortion.

House Minority Leader Chuck Schumer warned Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Justice Neil Gorsuch against taking away “fundamental rights” related to abortion in what many are calling a threat to the Supreme Court justices.

“I want to tell you Gorsuch, and I want to tell you Kavanaugh,” Schumer said. “You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib also ranted at the rally about abortion access and who should not have sex with her.

“This past year I realized, my, my, my, are they obsessed with our bodies,” Tlaib shouted to the rally. “How we talk, how we look, what we stand for. I mean, this type of policing of our bodies is so interconnected to all the social justice movements all around the country.”

Tlaib noted that while she was in the Michigan legislature, she used to say to people, “Yo, yo, you know what, you’re so freakin’ obsessed with what I decide to do with my body, maybe you shouldn’t even want to have sex with me, or with you, or with any women.”

