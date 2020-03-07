White House Responds To Hillary Clinton’s Jokes About First Lady Melanie Trump’s ‘Be Best’ Campaign

The White House criticized Saturday morning former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s mocking comments about First Lady Melania Trump’s anti-cyberbullying “Be Best” campaign.

Clinton, appearing on Thursday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live” in promotion of her new Hulu documentary, told host Andy Cohen that the current first lady “should look closer to home” if she’s serious about combating cyberbullying.

“She of all people should refrain from doling out relationship advice,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told Daily Caller of the comments. “Her bitterness and envy were on full display.”

Clinton’s publicized relationship with her husband, former President Bill Clinton is on full-display in the four-part Hulu documentary.

She joked on Thursday’s episode that though she hasn’t ever thrown a lamp at Bill, she has “thought about it.”

Clinton also criticized both President Donald Trump and Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders during her appearance and WWHL’s Live After Show. (RELATED: Trump Appoints Mark Meadows As New White House Chief Of Staff)

“I think he’s hiding a bunch of things,” Clinton said of Trump. “I think he’s hiding that he’s not as wealthy as he claims to be. He has only not only not been charitable, but he now is prohibited from having a charitable foundation because he used it for personal and political reasons.”

“I think that he has probably has a lot of funding from suspect sources that would be shown in his tax returns. I think it would just be a cornucopia of information about his claims to the contrary.”

The Sanders comment came in response to a question from a caller, who asked the former first lady if she had given advice to any of the Democratic presidential primary candidates.

“I’ve been in touch with a number of them, I’ve not been in touch with a few of them – most notably Bernie Sanders,” she explained. “But with everybody else if they’ve reached out to me I’ve immediately responded.”

Clinton has consistently criticized Sanders throughout the majority of the 2020 election cycle.

“He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it,” she said of her former election rival during an appearance on ABC this past week. “Change is hard, it’s not glamorous, it doesn’t fit into a soundbite and yet the people who were elected in 2018 are out there doing the people’s work.”

“I think we ought to be more understanding and realistic on what it takes to get change in this big, complicated, pluralistic democracy of ours.”