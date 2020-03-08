Bernie Sanders Looks To Jesse Jackson To Revive Lagging Campaign

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders touted an endorsement Sunday by Rev. Jesse Jackson as evidence his presidential campaign is unifying all Democrats.

“We’re proud,” Sanders told ABC News’ “This Week with George Stephanopoulos.” Sanders mentioned Jackson coming on board after watching a video of Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris endorsing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who has regained his frontrunner status in the contest after a big night in the Super Tuesday primaries.

“Later today, we’re going to have the support — I believe in Grand Rapids [Michigan] — of Jesse Jackson,” Sanders said. (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Can’t Answer When Asked How All His Socialist Proposals ‘Are Going To Get Paid For’)

Sanders called Jackson “one of the great civil rights leaders in the modern history of this country” and someone who “changed Americans politics” with his multicultural “Rainbow Coalition” that Sanders said “transformed this country.”

Jackson mentioned that Biden didn’t ask for for his support, and he provided 13 reasons for his support of Sanders, including Sanders’ advocacy for increased voting rights and the senator’s belief in a wealth tax.

New: Jesse Jackson endorses Bernie Sanders.

He says Biden didn’t reach out to him, then gives 13 reasons why he chose Sanders: pic.twitter.com/j3H6v8U68G — Greg Krieg (@GregJKrieg) March 8, 2020

Jackson remains a controversial activist who once derisively called New York City “Hymietown” because of the notable Jewish presence in the metropolis.

The senator admitted he will never be the choice of establishment Democrats or even those elected to Congress, but he insisted, “We have the support of virtually every major grassroots organization.” (RELATED: James Carville Has Meltdown Over Bernie Sanders And Socialism In The Democratic Party)

Sanders has struggled to attract black voters even as he suggested at the New Hampshire Democratic presidential debate that America is “a racist society from top to bottom.”

On Sunday, Sanders insisted he has a “very different” agenda and record than that of Biden, whom he says has supported cuts to Social Security and is now getting his funding from “at least 60 billionaires.”

“People understand the difference,” Sanders said.