Wisconsin Gets The 1 Seed In The Big 10 Tournament After Maryland Beats Michigan

The Wisconsin Badgers are officially the number one seed in the Big 10 tournament.

The Badgers clinched a share of the regular season title with a win over Indiana on Saturday. However, entering Sunday, there were still situations where the one seed in the conference tournament could go to a different team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s official: Michigan will open the Big Ten Tournament against Rutgers in the 8-9 game on Thursday. 1 seed awaits the winner: top seed will be Wisconsin unless Michigan, Michigan State, and Illinois win tomorrow (Neb-Minn game doesn’t matter).https://t.co/YrxJbZAYFu — Andrew Kahn (@AndrewKahn) March 7, 2020

However, that all ended when Maryland beat Michigan this afternoon, and locked Wisconsin in as the number one seed.

We’ll now play the winner of Michigan/Rutgers at noon EST on Friday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 8, 2020 at 9:42am PDT

What a year it has been. What a journey it has been. They say the night is darkest before the dawn, and I think that’s a good way of summing up the past few months.

Everybody counted this Wisconsin team out. Nobody who wasn’t a fan thought Greg Gard could lead us to the title.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 7, 2020 at 3:48pm PST

Well, here we are, it’s March and we’re officially the number one seed in the B1G tournament. I wish you could all see the smile on my face right now.

I damn near have tears in my eyes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 7, 2020 at 10:03am PST

As for everybody who wants to now hop on the hype train, I’m sorry, but there’s no room at the inn. If you weren’t rocking with us when were down and out, then you damn well better believe you can’t rock with us now!

See you all on Friday in Indianapolis!