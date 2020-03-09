Greg Gard Reacts To Winning Big 10 Coach Of The Year, Pours Praise On His Players

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard had nothing but praise for his team after winning Big 10 coach of the year Monday.

Gard appeared on the Big Ten Network to react to the incredibly prestigious honor, and did nothing but praise his players and staff the whole time.

Watch his comments and reaction below.

“This is a team award. I’m fortunate to be able to coach those guys.” Head coach Greg Gard reacts to winning Big Ten Coach of the Year#OnWisconsin » #Badgerspic.twitter.com/CJ3yjlCtku — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 9, 2020

To make this whole situation even crazier, not a single Badgers player made first or second team all-Big Ten.

Nate Reuvers and D’Mitrik Trice both made third team, but nobody from the roster made the first two teams. It’s just an incredible accomplishment all the way around when you consider that.

View this post on Instagram Third-Team All-Big Ten ???? A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 9, 2020 at 1:58pm PDT

We took the conference by storm, we overcame so damn much this season, Greg Gard coached the hell out of these young men and we got the number one seed in the conference tournament without a single player on the first or second all-Big Ten team.

If that doesn’t impress you, then you don’t know a single thing about basketball.

Now, we get the winner of Rutgers/Michigan this Friday at noon EST in Indy. I hope you’re all as excited as I am because it’s going to be a wild time.

Let’s get the job done!