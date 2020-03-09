Former Ohio State Football Players Amir Riep And Jahsen Wint Plead Not Guilty On Charges Of Rape And Kidnapping

Former Ohio State football players Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint have entered not guilty pleas in their criminal case.
According to Cleveland.com, both men entered not guilty pleas Friday to two charges of rape and one charge of kidnapping in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas. The charges carry sentences of more than 30 years in prison if convicted. (RELATED: Ohio State Football Players Amir Riep And Jahsen Wint Charged With Kidnapping And Rape)
The Riep and Wint, who were thrown off of the Buckeyes by head coach Ryan Day after the alleged incident, are accused of of kidnapping and raping a woman in their apartment.
She alleges the encounter started off consensually with Riep, but eventually she tried to get it to stop.
Both men were charged in early February.
Obviously, both men are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s the way the system works, but these charges are incredibly serious.
They’re maintaining their innocence, but their football careers are probably over no matter what at this point.
Ryan Day tossing them off of the team almost immediately was likely the death nail in their football careers no matter what happens with the trial.
Keep checking back for more details on the case when we have them. I think there’s a very good chance this turns into one of the biggest stories of the offseason.