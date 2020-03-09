Wisconsin Named The Greatest College Football Program Without A National Title By Bleacher Report

Wisconsin is apparently the greatest football program in America without a national title.

Bleacher Report (BR) dropped a list of the best teams to never win a national title, and the Badgers took the top spot ahead of Oregon. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

BR wrote that “it’s incredible to think the Badgers have never been crowned national champions.” Yeah, it is wild we’ve never won one given the fact we’re dominant year in and year out.

The good news for fans out there is that we’re right on the edge. We’re right on the edge of bringing a title to Madison, and we have the right man leading the way.

Paul Chryst is one of the best coaches in America, and there’s no doubt about it. Chryst has the Badgers charging forward, and I have no doubt we’re in for another big season in 2020.

We have the resources, we have the money, we have the coaches and we have the players to compete for a national title.

I’m not joking at all when I say I expect to win one sooner than later. We’ve been knocking on the door before, and it’s just time to kick the damn thing down.

I have complete and total confidence Chryst will get the job done. We’ll be off this list soon enough. You can take that to the bank.