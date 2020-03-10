Indiana Quarterback Peyton Ramsey Transfers To Northwestern

Former Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey will play his final year of college football at Northwestern.

The talented athlete announced on his Twitter that he would be leaving the Hoosiers for the Wildcats. He’ll have one year of eligibility remaining, and will likely be the starting quarterback for Pat Fitzgerald. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Beyond excited for the next chapter. Time to get to work @NUFBFamily pic.twitter.com/1eVW6etnqE — Peyton Ramsey (@P_Rams12) March 9, 2020

This is a huge get for the Wildcats, especially when you take a look at how pathetic their quarterback play was last season.

Ramsey might have lost his spot at Indiana, but he can 100% play. He threw 42 touchdowns and for more than 6,500 yards through three seasons with the Hoosiers. He also tacked on 14 rushing touchdowns and north of 800 rushing yards.

With one season of eligibility remaining, there’s no doubt Ramsey wants to go somewhere that he’ll see the field at.

Fitzgerald needs substantially better play out of his quarterbacks, and it looks like he just found the man who can save the offense.

Not only can Ramsey attack you through the air, but he can really get things cooking with his legs. If you’re a Northwestern fan, you have to love this move.

I hope he has a solid season (other than when playing Wisconsin) because he’s a hell of a football player.