Megyn Kelly, Mira Sorvino And More Stars React To Harvey Weinstein 23-Year Prison Sentence In Rape Trial

Megyn Kelly, Mira Sorvino and more reacted to disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein being sentenced to 23 years in prison after being found guilty of third-degree rape and a criminal sex act.

“To all the women who had that sickening feeling of having to choose between preserving their careers vs speaking out against their abuser, and who managed to find their voice, thank you,” the former Fox News host Kelly captioned her post on Instagram. “To those who chose otherwise, you’re loved & supported too. #Weinstein.”

It came after news broke Wednesday about Weinstein‘s prison sentence following his Manhattan rape trial. (RELATED: Prosecutors Begin Opening Statements In Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial With Graphic Details)

Actress Sorvino, who also accused the disgraced movie producer of sexual harassment, said she “literally cried tears of amazement” after learning of the 23-year prison sentence. The post was noted by Fox News. (RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Does Not Have Testicles, Rape Accuser Testifies)

“23 years. Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for his crimes of rape and sexual assault,” the 52-year-old actress wrote. “I literally cried tears of amazement, gratitude that the justice system has worked on behalf of all of his victims today.” (RELATED: ‘These Girls Had Been My Daughters, I’d Want To Beat The Sh*t Out Of You’: First Weinstein Defense Witness Fails)

23 years. Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for his crimes of rape and sexual assault. I literally cried tears of amazement, gratitude that the justice system has worked on behalf of all of his victims today. — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) March 11, 2020

23 YEARS!! Justice has been served today. So thankful for all of the incredible survivors who shared their experiences at the hands of this monster. https://t.co/E6t1A5vc3X — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) March 11, 2020

Just crying tears of relief for the bravery of the women who came forward , for every woman who has not gotten justice , for every woman period- we thank you for your strength !!!! https://t.co/h6SzzVOguJ — Kristin Davis (@KristinDavis) March 11, 2020

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison. This was only possible because of the many courageous women that came forward and spoke-out against this monster. Listen to victims! #Weinstein — Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) March 11, 2020

Today history was made.

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison.

This would not have happened if it weren’t for all the courageous women that risked everything to come forward and speak their truth. Thank… https://t.co/NUtzcTjEF3 — Kristin Booth (@kristintbooth) March 11, 2020

The social change catalyzed by the Harvey Weinstein #silencebreakers has been nothing short of transformational. We hope today’s sentence brings them some measure of peace, and that they take pride in knowing the lasting impact they’ve had on our culture. https://t.co/JnVhk3JCTM — Tina Tchen (@TinaTchen) March 11, 2020

The #SilenceBreakers will keep speaking truth to power. This is only the beginning. pic.twitter.com/abq1azViOk — TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund (@TIMESUPLDF) March 11, 2020

Gratitude to all the silence breakers especially Rose and all survivors of weinstein to the brave women who testified and to the incredible investigative reporting of Ronan farrow who uncovered the sabotage and spying and to david Remnick thank you Rich McKuen and ny times. — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) March 11, 2020