Entertainment

Megyn Kelly, Mira Sorvino And More Stars React To Harvey Weinstein 23-Year Prison Sentence In Rape Trial

Jury Deliberations Begin In Harvey Weinstein Rape And Assault Trial

(Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Megyn Kelly, Mira Sorvino and more reacted to disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein being sentenced to 23 years in prison after being found guilty of third-degree rape and a criminal sex act.

“To all the women who had that sickening feeling of having to choose between preserving their careers vs speaking out against their abuser, and who managed to find their voice, thank you,” the former Fox News host Kelly captioned her post on Instagram. “To those who chose otherwise, you’re loved & supported too. #Weinstein.”

It came after news broke Wednesday about Weinstein‘s prison sentence following his Manhattan rape trial(RELATED: Prosecutors Begin Opening Statements In Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial With Graphic Details)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) on

Actress Sorvino, who also accused the disgraced movie producer of sexual harassment, said she “literally cried tears of amazement” after learning of the 23-year prison sentence. The post was noted by Fox News. (RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Does Not Have Testicles, Rape Accuser Testifies)

“23 years. Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for his crimes of rape and sexual assault,” the 52-year-old actress wrote. “I literally cried tears of amazement, gratitude that the justice system has worked on behalf of all of his victims today.” (RELATED: ‘These Girls Had Been My Daughters, I’d Want To Beat The Sh*t Out Of You’: First Weinstein Defense Witness Fails)