Harvey Weinstein Said Jennifer Aniston ‘Should be Killed’ In Unsealed Court Documents

Harvey Weinstein wrote in a 2017 email that Jennifer Aniston “should be killed” in new court documents unsealed Tuesday.

"Jen Aniston should be killed," the disgraced movie mogul wrote in an email dated Oct. 31, 2017 to a reporter who had sought comment about an an untrue allegation that Weinstein had groped Aniston, according to Variety magazine.

Harvey Weinstein Said Jennifer Aniston ‘Should Be Killed,’ Unsealed Court Documents Revealhttps://t.co/rIEd9uHq6g — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) March 10, 2020

The email was part of roughly a 1,000 pages of documents that were newly revealed ahead of Weinstein's sentencing in his rape trial.

Directed to Weinstein's former rep, Sallie Hofmeister, from a National Enquirer reporter, the email read, "The National Enquirer intends to publish a story reporting Jennifer Aniston was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein."

Hofmeister is a crisis management expert who was hired by the disgraced movie producer shortly after reports surfaced in October of 2017 in the New York Times and New Yorker which alleged a handful of sexual harassment and assault allegations against Weinstein.

Aniston’s representative, Stephen Huvane, has since responded to the outlet and said that the allegations aren’t true.

“The National Enquirer claims are false. Jennifer has not been harassed or assaulted by Harvey,” the 51-year-old actress’ rep shared.

According to the outlet:

The documents also reveal much of Weinstein’s desperate pleas for help following the bombshell reports that began his downfall and sparked the #MeToo movement. The documents include emails upon emails, showcasing Weinstein’s A-list rolodex, including messages Weinstein sent to power agents from CAA and WME, network executives from NBCUniversal, and billionaire leaders and politicians, including Michael Bloomberg and Jeff Bezos.

Last month, a jury of 12 men and women found the former movie mogul guilty on two counts, criminal sexual assault and of rape in the third-degree.

Sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday.