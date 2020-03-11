Whoopi Goldberg Excitedly Greets Empty ‘View’ Studio Amid ‘Coronavirus Situation’

Whoopi Goldberg excitedly greeted an empty live studio on “The View” Wednesday filled with nothing but a room full of empty chairs amid the “coronavirus situation.”

It all went down at the start of the ABC talk show after the co-hosts came out to the studio where normally a room full of audience members would be there to greet them and applaud ahead of the day’s show. (RELATED: Joy Behar: Female Trump Voters Don’t Know The Difference Between A Predator And A Protector)

“Oh. Oh. Oh my goodness,” Goldberg shared. “Oh my goodness. Well, hello, hello, hello, and welcome to ‘The View,’ y’all.”(RELATED: Meghan McCain Blasts Trump At John McCain’s Funeral)

WATCH:

“Welcome to ‘The View,'” she added, over and over again. “Welcome to ‘The View.’ Welcome to ‘The View.’ Welcome to ‘The View.’ Welcome to ‘The View.’ Welcome to ‘The View.’ Welcome to ‘The View.’ Welcome to ‘The View.’ Welcome to ‘The View.’ Welcome to ‘The View.'”

“The echo is real,” Meghan McCain interjected. “Hi, Brian. There’s no audience.”

“Yes. I was just about to sort of mention that,” Goldberg replied. “Because it’s an historic day.”

“Sorry. I jumped the gun for you,” McCain explained.

“Listen,” Whoopi responded. “It’s that kind of day. It is.”

The co-host then shared that they were “thrilled to welcome back” their friend and former co-host, Elisabeth Hasselbeck to the show.

Later, Goldberg explained why there was no studio audience amid the “coronavirus situation.” The comments were noted by Entertainment Weekly.

The coronavirus situation is still developing and for the first time ever at @TheView, we made the decision not to have a studio audience. We look forward to our fans returning to join us in the studio in the future! pic.twitter.com/BNXK098W0s — The View (@TheView) March 11, 2020

“The coronavirus situation is still developing, and for the first time ever…. we made the decision not to have a studio audience,” Whoopi said. “This is unprecedented. This has never happened on ‘The View’ before.”

The ABC talk show wasn’t the only one that has opted to have no live studio audience. Others included, “Good Morning America” and “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”