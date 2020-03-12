Stacey Abrams Ad Places Asterisk Next To Georgia Governor’s Name

A voting rights group led by Stacey Abrams is running an advertisement that places an asterisk next to Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s name, suggesting his position is not completely legitimate.

Abrams — a Georgia Democrat who lost her 2018 gubernatorial campaign by about 55,000 votes — has since said she was the victim of voter suppression and has devoted her time to running voting-rights organizations to prevent these purported injustices. One such group, Fair Fight Action, is out with an ad that places an asterisk next to the actual governor’s name.

“Gov. Kemp sure does like to blow things up,” began a narrator for the Fair Fight Action ad, which accused the governor of “blowing up” the criminal justice system, job training, and other services. “Contact your legislator. Tell him to stop Kemp from blowing up Georgia.”

The name “Governor* Kemp” appears throughout the ad, which was first flagged by the Washington Free Beacon.

Abrams, a former romance novelist and Georgia House Minority Leader — became a household name after losing her gubernatorial bid to then-Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp in 2018. Namely, her profile was raised among national Democrats for her unproven allegations that Kemp maliciously suppressed black and Democratic voters in order to win the election.

To date, Abrams has refused to concede the election, arguing that doing so would be an admission that the “process was fair.”

She’s also gone as far to say that she “won” the election against Kemp, despite losing by over 54,000 votes — a margin greater than the amount of votes she claims were unfairly removed from voter rolls.

“Now, I cannot say that everybody who tried to cast a ballot would’ve voted for me,” Abrams said in April 2019. “But if you look at the totality of the information, it is sufficient to demonstrate that so many people were disenfranchised and disengaged by the very act of the person who won the election that I feel comfortable now saying, ‘I won.'” (RELATED: Ethics Director Says Stacey Abrams’ Nonprofit Acted As A Political Committee)

Notably, Abrams spoke before a crowd of Democrats in January and told them that they must “stop re-litigating past elections” in order to start planning for elections in the future.

Abrams is being floated as a possible running mate for Joe Biden, the man likely to be the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee. The failed governor said she is open to the idea of being a vice presidential running mate.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.