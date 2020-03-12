US

Michael Avenatti Is In A Rat-Infested Jail Cell And Has Gone A Week Without Showering

Celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti speaks to the media outside of a New York court house after a hearing in a case where he is accused of stealing $300,000 from a former client, adult-film actress Stormy Daniels on July 23, 2019 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti is enduring harsh conditions in a Manhattan prison, according to a letter sent by his lawyer Wednesday.

Avenatti’s lawyer Scott Srebnick sent a letter to a Manhattan judge, urging him to delay a pre-sentencing interview by 30 days, and said the coronavirus has made Srebnick apprehensive about visiting his client in the rat-infested jail. (RELATED: Here’s How To Prepare For The Coronavirus)

“Mr. Avenatti’s cell was infested with rats. The jail reeks of urine. As of yesterday, Mr. Avenatti had not shaved in weeks,” Srebnick wrote, according to The New York Post. “Meanwhile, across the country, public officials are declaring states of emergency as a result of the spread of the coronavirus.”

“Health officials are uncertain of the actual risks. And, by all accounts, a prison facility poses among the highest risks of spread of infection,” Srebnick continued.

Adult film actress/director Stormy Daniels (L) and attorney Michael Avenatti attend the 2019 Adult Video News Awards at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January 26, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Avenatti became a liberal icon after representing porn star Stormy Daniels, who claimed to have had an affair with President Donald Trump in 2006. Avenatti appeared on cable news over 100 times in a 10 week span in 2018 following Daniels’ allegations, but suffered a swift fall from grace following allegations of domestic violence.

Avenatti was also found guilty of extortion last month after threatening to hold a press conference embarrassing Nike unless they paid him $15-25 million. Avenatti is also facing embezzlement charges over allegations that he stole $300,000 in book proceeds from Daniels.