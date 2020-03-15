Andrew Gillum Announces Plans To Enter Rehab For Alcohol Abuse

Former Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum announced Sunday that he planned to enter rehab for alcohol abuse.

Gillum’s statement read, in part:

After conversation with my family and deep reflection, I have made the decision to seek help, guidance and enter a rehabilitation facility at this time. This has been a wake-up call for me. Since my race for governor ended, I fell into a depression that has led to alcohol abuse. I witnessed my father suffer from alcoholism and I know the Damaging effects it can have when untreated. I also know that alcoholism is often a symptom of deeper struggles. I am committed to doing the personal work to heal fully and show up in the world as a more complete person.