Superstar Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko Says She’s ‘Locked Up At Home’ After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Superstar actress and Bond girl Olga Kurylenko announced that she’s “locked up at home” after she tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus," the 40-year-old former James Bond actress shared in a post on Instagram. The post was noted by TMZ in a piece published Monday. "I've actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!"

Later that day, the "Oblivion" star took to her social media to thank "everyone who has sent me well wishes, I'm overwhelmed with everyone's kindness."

“I wanted to take this opportunity to answer the most common questions that I’ve been asked regarding Coronavirus,” she added. “‘Why I’m not in hospital?’ Because hospitals are full and they are only taking patients that are struggling with life, if I understand correctly.”

Kurylenko continued, “I was told that if I get worse to call an ambulance. ‘Where I got tested?’ In the hospital when an ambulance took me there after I called because my fever was over 39 [celsius].”

“‘How did I get tested?'” the “Quantum of Solace” actress went on, while sharing another question she’d been getting. “They took a swab from my throat.”

“Where did I get coronavirus?'” she added. “Impossible to know. It could be anywhere. I could have touched a taxi handle and gotten it from there. It’s on surfaces! For a week my temperature was stable 38. Sometimes up to 38.5. Today it’s come down.”

Fellow stars Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson and actor Idris Elba have also shared with fans that they tested positive for COVID-19.