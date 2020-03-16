Tom Hanks And Wife Rita Wilson Leave Hospital After Testing ‘Positive’ For Coronavirus

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have left the hospital a mere five days after revealing that both stars had tested “positive” for the coronavirus while in Australia.

The 63-year-old actor and his superstar wife left a hospital in Queensland and are resting and recovering from COVID-19 at a rented home in the country, according to People magazine in a piece published Monday. The couple will remain in quarantine, a rep told the outlet.

As previously reported, the "Castaway" star announced last week that the Hollywood power couple had indeed tested positive for COVID-19 while in the country doing pre-production for an upcoming Elvis Presley film from Warner Bros.

"Hello, folks," Hanks tweeted. "Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches."

"Rita had some chills that came and went," he added. "Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

Hanks continued, “Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

The legendary actor then promised to keep the “world” and fans posted and updated, before he wrote, “Take care of yourselves! – Tom Hanks.”

Superstar actor Idris Elba announced Monday that he too had tested positive for COVID-19.