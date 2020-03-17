Watch ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Opening Credits Scene

We’ve got lots of time to kill, and that means it’s a great time to watch the season three opening credits scene for “Westworld.”
As you all know, the opening credits scene from the hit HBO show is arguably the greatest we’ve ever seen on TV. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Starts Season 3 With Dolores On The Hunt For More Blood In ‘Parce Domine’)
The scenes from the first two seasons are nothing short of remarkable and chilling all at the same time. You can hear the music coming and you know you’re in for a wild time.
The opening credits scene for season three didn’t disappoint at all when we got our first look at it this past Sunday.
For those of you who aren’t caught up or just want to see it again, you can give it a watch below.
\W/elcome to Season 3. pic.twitter.com/fQtvxcLK07
— Westworld (@WestworldHBO) March 17, 2020
I have no idea what we’re in for in season three, but I know that the opening credits are absolute fire. There’s no doubt about that at all.
Once again, HBO hit a major home run with the video. Just another smashing success for the network.
For those of you who caught the season three premiere, sound off in the comments with your thoughts.