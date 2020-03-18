William Shatner’s ‘Captain’s Log’ Post Amid Coronavirus Will Make Your Day

William Shatner took to Twitter and made a post that started with “Captain’s Log: Stardate 1” amid the coronavirus.

“Captain’s Log: Stardate 1 of self imposed isolation,” the 88-year-old legendary actor tweeted to his millions of followers. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

Captain’s Log: Stardate 1 of self imposed isolation. After having arrived at Planet Home, I was warmly greeted by Emissaries Espresso & Macchiato. I look forward to my planned respite from my normal duties. Kirk out. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 18, 2020

For those that might be unaware, the lead in to his tweet is reminiscent of the words he would say during his famous role as Captain James T. Kirk of the USS Enterprise during his appearances in the “Star Trek” franchise. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by William Shatner (@williamshatner) on Mar 5, 2020 at 7:05am PST

“After having arrived at Planet Home, I was warmly greeted by Emissaries Espresso & Macchiato,” he added. “I look forward to my planned respite from my normal duties. Kirk out.” (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

Shatner’s post is just one of many that have come from the entertainment world as more stars take to their social media accounts to share videos and even livestream concerts from their homes as tours and shows are being postponed or cancelled in hopes of preventing the spread of COVID-19.