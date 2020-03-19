O.J. Simpson Urges Golf Courses To Stay Open Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

O.J. Simpson doesn’t want golf courses to close because of coronavirus.

The legendary NFL player posted a Twitter video late Wednesday afternoon urging courses to stay open because older people need them for exercise. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What will elderly men do without them? Well, the Juice said if you close down the courses, you’ll have to open an “insane asylum” and get him “a bed” because he’ll lose his mind without the sport. You can watch his full comments below.

Keep them open. A lot of people need them. pic.twitter.com/IFzYAc7NqL — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) March 18, 2020

I love how the world appears to be on the brink because of this virus, and O.J. is out here begging the golf courses to stay open.

To be fair, he made some good points in the video. Golf doesn’t really require you to be close to people at all.

In fact, as people who are golfers know, you could be very out with your group while on the same hole. There’s no need to be close to each other at all.

In today’s world, sports still takes a back seat. pic.twitter.com/EwbXTXiadm — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) March 17, 2020

At the same time, I’m not sure golf courses should be a priority at the current moment. People are in an increasing state of panic.

If March Madness got shut down, I’m sure golf courses will be shut down without any kind of hesitation. If you think they won’t be, then you haven’t been paying attention.

Support each other no matter what ethnicity you are. pic.twitter.com/fbq5kP4tFw — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) March 14, 2020

Finally, O.J. has been way ahead of the coronavirus compared to most people. He’s been preaching about this for awhile on Twitter.

When a man is right, he’s right.