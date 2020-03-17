O.J. Simpson Says He Is Convinced He Had Coronavirus

O.J. Simpson believes he survived coronavirus.

In a Twitter video posted Tuesday, Simpson told his followers that he was diagnosed with some kind of flu, and added that “we are convinced now it was corona.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He seems to be doing just fine now, but he wants to know if he can contract it again. You can watch his full comments below.

In today’s world, sports still takes a back seat. pic.twitter.com/EwbXTXiadm — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) March 17, 2020

Corona damn near got The Juice. Is there nothing this virus won’t touch and take away from us? First, it came for our sports, then it came for our movies, our lunches followed and now it damn near O.J. Simpson.

If you thought this virus is here to play games, I can promise you that it’s not.

Having said that, O.J. Simpson getting coronavirus and explaining it in a Twitter video is the most 2020 story I’ve heard of this whole year.

Imagine telling somebody 20 years ago that O.J., who beat the most famous murder case in the past 100 years, would get infected by a global pandemic and explain it on social media.

The world sure is a wild place!

Luckily for the legendary NFL running back, it looks like he’ll continue to be okay and golf his days away. Hopefully, more people also make successful recoveries.