Pornography Website Targets McDonald’s Workers, Offers Opportunity To Earn $100K By Participating In Porn

A pornography website is targeting McDonald’s workers suffering low wages during the coronavirus pandemic by offering them the opportunity to earn upwards of $100,000 a year to participate in pornographic content.

Pornography platform and subscription website IsMyGirl presented the offer to more than 500,000 McDonald’s employees who are experiencing a loss in income from coronavirus in a Thursday press release.

“As a result of the Coronavirus, many people have not been able to go work and earn a living,” said IsMyGirl founder Evan Seinfeld in a press release. “To supplement their incomes, people are turning to the online adult entertainment industry.” (RELATED: Pornhub Strikes Back At Petition To ‘Shut Down Pornhub’ Over Alleged Child Rape Films, Trafficking)

So many models signing up , we have models that make 20k, 30k, 40k a month and more.. come get yours! https://t.co/peKfL5V6YC — Evan Seinfeld (@EvanSeinfeld) March 6, 2020

“In addition to earning, models are able to conduct their business from the comfort and safety of their home,” Seinfeld added. “In an effort to help McDonald’s employees, and to make sure they can continue to provide for themselves and their families, we want to help provide them with a legitimate option.”

The company also stated: “In response to news of McDonald’s closing seating and the potential for having nearly 517,000 employees with unpaid sick leave as a result of COVID-19, IsMyGirl.com, an adult social media platform that helps models, influencers and adult entertainers to monetize their content, has offered all McDonalds workers an exclusive offer to earn 90% of their proceeds (after credit card processing).”

The announcement followed reports that the fast food chain closed the dining areas at corporate-owned restaurants. Drive-thru, walk-in, take-out and delivery will still be available at McDonald’s, according to CNN Business. (RELATED: Pornography And Sex Trafficking Are ‘Completely Interwoven,’ Activists Warn)

“Ensuring the health and safety of our people and our communities is our highest priority as the United States quickly mobilizes to slow the spread of COVID-19,” McDonald’s told CNN.

The fast food chain did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

McDonald’s added: “Our decisions are guided by expert local and national health authority guidance. Additionally, we are complying with all local and state restaurant restrictions, where applicable,” according to CNN.

Neither IsMyGirl nor Seinfeld responded to a request for comment from the DCNF. A separate request for comment directed to IsMyGirl’s abuse helpline, “abuse@ismygirl.com,” bounced back.

IsMyGirl’s endeavor came after Pornhub offered Italians free premium porn to pass the time during Italy’s coronavirus quarantine.

Users who open the online pornography platform in Italy will see a message in Italian letting them know that they can access Pornhub Premium for free for a month, Pornhub confirmed to the DCNF on March 12.

Pornhub will reportedly also donate the revenue obtained from Modelhub — a “clip site designed for models from the ground up,” according to Pornhub — to “help Italy overcome the emergency.”

“Pornhub has decided to donate its Modelhub March revenue to help Italy overcome the emergency,” the Pornhub website reportedly states when users open the site in Italy, according to the Next Web. “To keep you company at home during these weeks, you’ll be able to access Pornhub Premium for free for the whole month, with no need for a credit card.”

