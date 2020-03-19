Super Bowl Odds For The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Improve To 16/1 After Getting Tom Brady

Tom Brady imminently joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has injected life into the team’s Super Bowl odds.

According to The New York Post, William Hill currently has the Bucs at 16/1 to win the Super Bowl for the upcoming season.

They initially opened at 50/1. We’re still waiting on an official announcement of Brady’s deal with the team after the quarterback left the Patriots, but by all accounts it’s pretty much set in stone at this point.

This just goes to show how confident people are in Tom Brady’s abilities on the football field. There are very few people capable of shifting a line in such dramatic fashion.

In fact, the only guys who could probably shift a line in that fashion other than Brady are Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson.

The four of them might have the most power in the NFL when it comes to moving money. Quarterbacks impact the line more than any other position on the field and that’s especially true when dealing with a star.

It’s crazy the Bucs thought they’d likely be playing with Jameis Winston two weeks ago, and now they’re at 16/1 to win the Super Bowl.

Life comes at you fast, especially when you’re in the process of signing a six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

It’s going to be a ton of fun to see how this all plays out for the Bucs. Brady seems excited and ready to roll. For fans of the game, it’s going to be fascinating to watch unfold.