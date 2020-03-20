Police In Virginia Investigate Teens Spitting On Produce At Grocery Store

Police in Virginia are investigating an incident allegedly involving juveniles coughing and spitting on produce at a local grocery store while filming it.

“Yesterday, March 18, 2020, an incident occurred at a local grocery store involving juveniles reportedly coughing on produce, while filming themselves and posting it on social media,” the Purcellville Police Department of Virginia posted on its Facebook page. “The grocery store immediately removed the items in question, and has taken appropriate measures to ensure the health of store patrons.” (RELATED: Churches Suspend Worship Services In DC, Maryland And Virginia Over Coronavirus)

Lieutenant Barry Dufek of the Purcellville Police Department tells the Daily Caller that a shopper witnessed several juveniles spitting on produce and other items in a grocery store, so the shopper told grocery store staff, who then contacted the police. Dufek adds that the department has potentially identified a few of the individuals involved.

Virginia is under a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional measures for the state to combat the virus Wednesday, including a ban on gatherings of 10 or more people at restaurants, theaters, and fitness centers. Police also have the authority to enforce the order as the virus continues to spread, infecting nearly 100 people in the state as of Thursday, according to a Washington NBC affiliate.

“We are asking for parental assistance in monitoring your teenagers’ activities as well as their social media posts to avoid the increase of any further incidents,” the Facebook post reads.